Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $87.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $1.1876 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 123.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $9,688,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 50.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

