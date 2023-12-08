Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lovesac had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lovesac updated its Q4 guidance to $1.77-2.02 EPS.

Lovesac Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $24.88 on Friday. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $385.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $81,916.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 231,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,287.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lovesac by 88.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lovesac by 167.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lovesac by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 896.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 97.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

