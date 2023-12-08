Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q4 guidance to $4.85-$4.93 EPS.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $464.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $467.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

