Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.09.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $235.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of -0.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). On average, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 64,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.47 per share, with a total value of $12,128,044.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,667,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,199,090.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 64,350 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.47 per share, for a total transaction of $12,128,044.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,667,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,199,090.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $393,966.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,268.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 144,908 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,570. 23.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

