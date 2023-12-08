Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 2,765 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $26,765.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,104,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,687,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,957 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $19,256.88.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. UBS Group AG grew its position in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

