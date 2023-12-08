Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 2,765 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $26,765.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,104,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,687,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 3rd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,957 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $19,256.88.
EverCommerce Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of EVCM stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverCommerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
