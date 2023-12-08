Marc Grasso Sells 4,574 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $25,431.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,741.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alector Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $5.80 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Alector had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 146.80%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Alector by 349.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alector in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

