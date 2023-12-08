Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ (MRNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $462.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.05. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

