MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $300.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX opened at $260.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.42. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 36,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 89.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

