Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $475.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $451.09.

Get Mastercard alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $413.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.12. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $387.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.