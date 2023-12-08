Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Position Trimmed by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Medpace were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 27.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MEDP opened at $281.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $287.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,931,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,072 shares of company stock valued at $137,721,097. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

