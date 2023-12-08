Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MTH opened at $153.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.05 and its 200-day moving average is $132.38. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $86.79 and a 52-week high of $153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 4.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

