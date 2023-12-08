Metcash Limited (MTS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 on January 29th

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Sunday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.
Metcash Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Insider Activity at Metcash
In other news, insider Douglas (Doug) Jones 399,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Metcash Company Profile
Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.
