Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO) Insider Sells £5,700 in Stock

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) insider Ian Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.48), for a total value of £5,700 ($7,199.70).

Metro Bank Trading Down 1.0 %

MTRO opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £65.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,800.00 and a beta of 2.16. Metro Bank Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 34.48 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.80 ($1.99). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.42.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

About Metro Bank

(Get Free Report)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.