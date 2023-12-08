Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,302.29.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,100.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,050.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,185.06. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

