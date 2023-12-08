MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after buying an additional 835,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,157,000 after buying an additional 565,972 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 1,376.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,024,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,841,000 after buying an additional 4,683,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,956,000 after buying an additional 122,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 2,125,041 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
