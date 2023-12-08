Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) versus NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Head-To-Head Comparison

NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NICE and Mitek Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NICE 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitek Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mitek Systems has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.90%. Given Mitek Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mitek Systems is more favorable than NICE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

7.1% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Mitek Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NICE and Mitek Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NICE N/A N/A N/A $0.76 259.56 Mitek Systems $173.66 million 2.80 $3.03 million $0.18 59.33

Mitek Systems has higher revenue and earnings than NICE. Mitek Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NICE and Mitek Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NICE N/A N/A N/A Mitek Systems 4.88% 19.55% 9.64%

Summary

Mitek Systems beats NICE on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing. The company also provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time; complete performance solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NICE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc. provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion. The company also offers MiSnap, a mobile-capture software development kit that enables an intuitive user experience and instant capture of quality images of identity documents and checks. CheckReader enables financial institutions to automatically extract data from checks once they have been scanned or photographed by the application; Check Fraud Defender, an AI-powered and cloud-hosted model for fighting check fraud; and Check Intelligence that enables financial institutions to automatically extract data from a check image received across any deposit channel, including branch, ATM, remote deposit capture, and mobile. In addition, it provides MiVIP, an end-to-end KYC platform that allows companies to design, build, and deploy robust KYC journeys with little or no development resources; and MiPass provides protection against most sophisticated forms of identity theft and dangerous fraud techniques, such as deepfakes and synthetic identities. Further, the company provides ID_CLOUD, an automated identity verification solution that is integrated into a customers' application to read and validate identity documents; IDLive Face, a passive facial liveness detection product; IDVoice, a robust AI-driven voice biometric engine; IDLive Voice to stop spoofing attacks on voice biometric systems; and IDLive Doc that works to fight fraud related to digitally displayed document images. Mitek Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in San Diego, California.

