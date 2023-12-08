Mizuho Lowers Prologis (NYSE:PLD) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.06.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $118.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.58. Prologis has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prologis by 6.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,577,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

