MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $429-433 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.06 million.
MongoDB Stock Down 0.8 %
MDB stock opened at $384.24 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $164.59 and a 12-month high of $442.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.77.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $43,844,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,511 shares of company stock worth $108,766,329. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
