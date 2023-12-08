MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $478.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.44.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $384.24 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $164.59 and a 1-year high of $442.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of -111.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,129,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,357,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,511 shares of company stock valued at $108,766,329. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.