MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down to $433.67

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $433.67, but opened at $409.07. MongoDB shares last traded at $414.40, with a volume of 1,740,468 shares.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.44.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.55 and a 200 day moving average of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.05 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.31, for a total value of $785,487.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.31, for a total value of $785,487.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $1,854,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,641,567.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,511 shares of company stock worth $108,766,329 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in MongoDB by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

