Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $551.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $551.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $568.50 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $336.63 and a twelve month high of $595.98. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.07.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total value of $2,047,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total value of $2,047,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,050 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,991 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

