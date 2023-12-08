Morgan Stanley Boosts Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target to $5.50

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OM. CL King started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $29.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of OM opened at $5.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $286.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.35. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $30.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.10% and a negative net margin of 133.19%. Analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Outset Medical by 259.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Outset Medical by 191.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,089 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in Outset Medical by 64.4% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,400,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after purchasing an additional 940,059 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 424.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 937,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 758,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter valued at $6,807,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

