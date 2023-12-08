Morgan Stanley Cuts BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $32.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BOX. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get BOX alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BOX

BOX Price Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. BOX has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 127.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,050,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,270. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in BOX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,465,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after acquiring an additional 42,515 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BOX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 314,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.