Morgan Stanley Increases Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $4.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

SFIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $445.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $6.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $364.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $106,357.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,087 shares in the company, valued at $248,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $2,932,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

