MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MorphoSys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.70 to $9.20 in a report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market cap of $937.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MorphoSys by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

