MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.70 to $9.20 in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

MorphoSys stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.92. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $69.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. As a group, analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

