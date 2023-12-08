Mossytree Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $39,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,006 shares in the company, valued at $374,926.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $38,900.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 411 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $3,288.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $42,000.00.

Vacasa Price Performance

Vacasa stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $17.45. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 81.45% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $379.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vacasa by 228.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69,921 shares during the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

