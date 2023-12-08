MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Financial Comparison

ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ASX and MSCI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASX N/A N/A N/A MSCI 39.76% -97.86% 20.64%

Dividends

ASX pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. MSCI pays an annual dividend of $5.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ASX pays out 83.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MSCI pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MSCI has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASX 0 0 0 0 N/A MSCI 2 4 7 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ASX and MSCI, as reported by MarketBeat.

MSCI has a consensus price target of $563.86, suggesting a potential upside of 10.90%. Given MSCI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MSCI is more favorable than ASX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of MSCI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASX and MSCI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASX N/A N/A N/A $1.99 19.75 MSCI $2.42 billion 16.65 $870.57 million $12.00 42.37

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than ASX. ASX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MSCI beats ASX on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives. In addition, it offers information services, including pricing and trading data; technical services, such as s market access, connectivity, hosting and co-location services; central counterparty clearing and settlement services for equities; settlement, depository, and registry services for debt securities; and payment platform for property transactions, high value payments and electricity providers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, and service that provides an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data from various sources, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors impact the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Private Assets segment includes real estate market and transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for funds, investors, and managers; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. It serves asset owners and managers, financial intermediaries, wealth managers, real estate professionals, and corporates. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

