National Bankshares Analysts Give Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) a C$60.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$60.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$64.77.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BNS opened at C$60.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$55.20 and a twelve month high of C$74.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.84.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.6304348 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.36%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.