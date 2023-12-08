National Bankshares Analysts Give Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) a C$33.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$33.00 price target on Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Cormark raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.36.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

About Canadian Western Bank

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$30.23 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$22.96 and a one year high of C$30.65. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.88.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.