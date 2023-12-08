National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47, Yahoo Finance reports. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 43.78%.

National Beverage Price Performance

FIZZ stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $138,180.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,762.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Beverage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 607.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after buying an additional 70,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.