Needham & Company LLC Raises Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $160.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COIN. Bank of America cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of COIN opened at $136.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $147.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $1,450,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,946,974.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $1,450,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,946,974.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,832,389.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,035.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,001 shares of company stock worth $30,395,090 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,603 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

