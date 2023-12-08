Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FIVN. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.33.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Five9 has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 505,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

