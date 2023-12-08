Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.27.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $175,193.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,115,740.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,221 shares of company stock valued at $814,279 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 1,644.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Twilio by 68.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

