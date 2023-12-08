New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NYMT. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 27.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

