NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $540.69

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $540.69 and last traded at $539.47, with a volume of 7478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $535.44.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $486.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $667.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NewMarket by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

