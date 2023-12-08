Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Newpark Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Newpark Resources stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 374.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 252.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

