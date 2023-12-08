NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives $73.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

NYSE NEE opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

