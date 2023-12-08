Nick Daddario Sells 342 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $34,962.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,214.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $26,778.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 556 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $41,438.68.

On Monday, November 6th, Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $44,479.20.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $103.88 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 43.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 513,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,242,000 after buying an additional 155,432 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,639,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 71.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,963,000 after buying an additional 695,897 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 16.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

