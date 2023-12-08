NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $139.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.27.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

NIKE Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $114.81 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $174.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $679,775,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.