Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,959,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,601 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

NIO Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:NIO opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

