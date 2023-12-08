Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,411 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NIO by 161.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.00.

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA decreased their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

