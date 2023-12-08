Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,411 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NIO by 161.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NIO Price Performance
NIO stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on NIO
NIO Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.