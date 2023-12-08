Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Get Novartis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS stock opened at $95.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.18.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.