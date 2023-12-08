Numis Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for 888 (LON:888)

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 888 from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.40) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.
In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 50,000 shares of 888 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($50,524.19). 7.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About 888
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
