Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,467,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 388,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Halliburton worth $114,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 72.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

