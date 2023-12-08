Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $106.84 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Cencora worth $106,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $407,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,345,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,650,480 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Cencora Stock Down 0.2 %

Cencora stock opened at $200.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $205.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.74.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

