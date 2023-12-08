Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $89.73 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $89,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,825,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,040 shares of company stock worth $5,367,895. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Shares of TROW opened at $99.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average of $107.00. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

