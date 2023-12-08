Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $90.78 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Capital One Financial worth $90,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 74.6% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.21.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $115.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $851,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,010.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,505 over the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

