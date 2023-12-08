Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $95.91 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,232 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,238 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $95,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $375,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,452 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

CTSH opened at $70.42 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

