Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488,598 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.40% of Rambus worth $98,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 6.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 607,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Rambus in the second quarter worth approximately $84,006,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the second quarter worth approximately $5,471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rambus by 20.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,288.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,288.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,120. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $64.67 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.21.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RMBS

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.